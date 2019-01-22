Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay this weekend in Apalachicola!

The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce proudly presents Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay a Florida BBQ Association sanctioned event.
On January 25th & 26th at Battery Park in Apalachicola teams from all over the Southeast will be competing for over $15,000 in cash and prizes. They will be competing in 4 meat categories: Chicken, Ribs, Pork Butt & Brisket.
They also will be competing in a BBQ Sauce Competition to be judged on Friday evening.
Currently at this time 34 teams have entered into the contest. Coming from as far as Venice, Fl and Sycamore, Ga. Not only do we have all of these professional BBQ teams coming for the event we also have over 42 judges who will be in the area to pick the winners of this years contests.
The Cluck that Came from the Butt Contest
This year we again will be having our Deviled Egg Contest (The Cluck that Came from the Butt) a fun way to get everyone involved in the event. Entry fee is only $5.00 for the egg contest and we encourage anyone to sign up. To sign up go to www.Buttsandclucks.com
. Turn in is at 4:00pm on Saturday the 26th at the Community Center in Battery Park.
People's Choice
(Swine Tasting)
There will also be a People's Choice category the teams will be entering into. This contest will be judged by YOU. You can purchase a VIP ticket at the T-shirt booth and then from 2:15 til 4:00pm on Saturday the 26th you will have access to the People's Choice tent where you will be able to try every competitors pulled pork and vote for your favorite. These VIP passes will be limited and can be purchased on Friday the 25th and Saturday the 26th.
Entertainment
On Saturday the 26th from 3:30 till 5:30 local band Southern Flood will be preforming on the stage in middle of Battery Park.
Food Vendors
There is 5 BBQ Vendors who will be attending this years event for your BBQ enjoyment. Including The Chamber of Commerce / 10-4 BBQ Ribs and Chicken. If you not full from their BBQ you can try all the competitors Pulled Pork on Saturday during the People's Choice portion of the event.
For more information and a full list of Teams and Sponsors visit our Facebook page Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay.
T-Shirts and Aprons will be available to purchase on Friday and Saturday at the
We would like to thank our sponsors for the 2019 Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay