FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

CANE is a 9 month old White English and a big, goofy sweetheart! He is strong and active but very affectionate. He needs an active family that will give him the time and attention he craves. If you have the room and the time to give this gentle giant, you will be glad you did!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/