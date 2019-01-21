Franklin County unemployment remained at 5 percent in December – one of the after effects of Hurricane Michael.
December was the second month the local unemployment rate was one of the highest in Florida.
233 people were looking for work in Franklin County in December, down from 237 the month before.
The workforce also decreased by 73 people.
Franklin County had the third highest unemployment rate in the state for the second month in a row – behind Gulf and Bay Counties.
Usually we are near the bottom of the list.
Gulf County's unemployment was 7.9 percent in December – the highest in the state.
There were 483 people looking for work in Gulf County last month, down from 538 people the month before.
Bay County's unemployment was 5.9 percent – making it the second highest in the state.
Wakulla County's unemployment rate was 3 percent in December; Liberty County unemployment was 3.7 percent.
http://live.oysterradio.com/