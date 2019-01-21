Monday, January 21, 2019
The State Park in Cape San Blas is now open for day use.
Following weeks of clean-up and repair, the park was partially reopened Saturday.
The park is far from recovered from Hurricane Michael, but visitors can go to the marina and boat ramp area, the park's south-end trail, and there is limited beach access.
However, the park's cabin and campground area remain closed.
The park experienced massive winds and waves during Hurricane Michael which demolished Roads, campgrounds and buildings and buried entire portions of the park.
The storm surge was so powerful, it created two inlets, cutting through the park and connecting the bay and the gulf.
