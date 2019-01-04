4 men were arrested in Eastpoint Friday night after authorities were alerted that people in one vehicle were shooting into a second car.
The two vehicles were stopped at the Eastpoint end of the St. George Island bridge around 9 PM.
A felony takedown was conducted and three suspects were arrested immediately.
A fourth suspect was later arrested for burglary on St. George Island.
Luckily no one was injured.
Authorities said Rolenio Pere used a pellet gun to shoot into a second vehicle; a young girl was sitting next to the window that was shattered.
She was treated by Franklin County EMS personnel and was uninjured.
Rolenio Pere was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, along with criminal mischief.
Marvin F Acosta was charged with Burglary of a dwelling and disorderly intoxication.
Charges against the other two men include DUI, driving without a valid drivers license and accessory after the fact.
