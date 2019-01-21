The Franklin County Commission is looking for a new Chairman to the Weems Memorial Hospital Board of Directors.
The seat is currently filled by County Coordinator Michael Moron.
Moron pointed out that he was filling the seat temporarily to facilitate a better flow of communication between Commissioners and the hospital particularly in regards to Commissioner’s goals for the future of healthcare in the County, along with other management and operational improvements.
Mister Moron told county commissioners last week that he believes they are at that point.
He added that he believes the Chairman of the Weems Board of Directors is as important as the CEO in order to have the best healthcare possible for Franklin County.
The Weems board will recommend a new director for the County's approval at the commission's February 5th meeting
