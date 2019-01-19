T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park Reopens 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 18, 2019
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Florida Park Service has reopened portions of T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park for day use following the impacts of Hurricane Michael, including the marina and boat ramp area, the park's south-end trail, as well as limited beach access.
The park experienced significant damage from Hurricane Michael, including downed trees and debris, facility, boardwalk, road and trail damage. Following weeks of clean-up and repair, the park was partially reopened today. However, the park's cabin and campground area remain closed.
“Thanks to the hard work of park staff and volunteers, visitors can once again enjoy T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park," said Florida State Parks Director Eric Draper. "Parks bring people happiness, and I look forward to my next visit to St. Joe."
Visitor safety remains paramount as response efforts continue. Florida State Parks staff continue to work as quickly as possible to finish remaining clean-up and repairs at impacted parks. Amenities and access to certain areas of the parks, including the campground and trails, may be limited until the work is completed.
Of the 31 state parks impacted by the storm, only two parks remain closed. Find a Florida State Park near you and plan your next visit.
