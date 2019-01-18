Franklin County commissioners have agreed to increase the salary for Weems CEO HD Cannington.
Cannington has been serving as the interim CEO since last May - In return for the increased pay, Mr. Cannington will become the permanent CEO at the hospital.
The board agreed to a 15 thousand dollar a month increase, which will bring Mr. Cannington's salary to 165 thousand dollars with no benefits or pay-out clause..
They also agreed to provide 2000 dollars a month for three months to help Mr. Cannington find housing in the county as the house he is living in is being sold.
The deal was recommended by the Weems Board of Directors who will perform a review of Mr. Cannington’s performance in 6 to 9 months,to make sure he is meeting pre-set goals, benchmarks and expectations.
At that time they may enter into negotiations for a longer contract, possibly with a reduced salary offset by benefits.
