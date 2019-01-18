Governor DeSantis pledges more state money for Hurricane clean up

Newly elected Governor Ron DeSantis and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long visited communities in the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday that were heavily impacted by Hurricane Michael.
It was his second trip to the area; The Governor visited Panama City, Mexico Beach and Port St. Joe.
The Governor also received a full briefing on recovery efforts at the Calhoun County Emergency Operations Center.
During the visit, the governor announced that the state is providing $2.8 million in matching funds for debris removal in Mexico Beach.
He said “Mexico Beach is ground zero for hurricane recovery and we will never stop fighting for Floridians that need our support.”
