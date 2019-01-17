Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to hold a public hearing to consider a zoning and land use change for property on the Carrabelle River.
The 24 acres at 780 Hickory Hammock Road is currently zoned agricultural which allows one home to be built on the property.
The owners are seeking to change the zoning to R-6 rural residential which allows one home per 10 acres, which would allow 2 homes on the property.
The commission will hold the public hearing during a future commission meeting.
