Franklin County has extended the permit fee waiver for anyone doing Hurricane Michael repairs to their homes.
The fee waiver was put in place after Hurricane Michael hit the area in October and was supposed to end at the end of December.
The waiver is now in effect until January 31, 2019.
County coordinator Michael Moron said the waiver was extended to allow homeowners the opportunity to get a better understanding of the FEMA 50% substantial damage rule and decide on a path forward regarding their damaged homes.
