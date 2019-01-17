Thursday, January 17, 2019
The Triumph Gulf Coast Board met in Port St. Joe on Monday and agreed to some projects in Franklin and Gulf Counties.
The Triumph Gulf Coast Board met in Port St. Joe on Monday and agreed to some projects in Franklin and Gulf Counties.
The Triumph board voted to approve an agreement with the Gulf County School District that will train students in subject areas pertaining to unmanned aircraft systems.
The $750,00 award will cover a little over half of the costs over a 5-year period.
A minimum of 200 students will obtain certifications through the program.
In Franklin County, the Triumph Board voted to approve over 2.3 million dollars to provide additional Science, technology, engineering and math education for Kindergarten through 8th grade.
The project includes building a new Franklin Environmental, Career and Technical Center to offer courses in welding as well as health related fields, environmental fields, and manufacturing.
A curriculum will also be introduced in Franklin schools that focuses on attributes of the regional seafood industry.
The Triumph Board also moved forward a proposal from the Florida State University Coastal & Marine Laboratory in St. Teresa for nearly 8 million dollars to facilitate the recovery of the Apalachicola Bay.
The Apalachicola Bay System Initiative will partner with residents as well as government, academic and non-governmental organizations to study the extent and the underlying causes of deterioration of the oyster reef system which will hopefully provide plan of action for recovery of the oyster reefs and the health of the Bay.
http://live.oysterradio.com/