The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is looking for a fishery biologist.
The primary responsibility of the job is to develop fishery management plans and amendments, environmental impact statements, framework actions, scoping documents, presentations, newsletters, and other public information materials.
The Fishery Biologist will be under the direct supervision of the Deputy Executive Director of the Fishery Management Council.
The complete recruitment announcement can be found at: http://gulfcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/Fishery-Biologist-Recruitment-Announcement-2019.pdf
Applications will be accepted through February the 11th.
How to apply: Send a cover letter, a resume or curriculum vitae, professional writing sample, contact information for three references, and relevant certifications to:
By regular mail send to: By email send to:
Dr. Carrie Simmons Biologist@gulfcouncil.org
Executive Director
Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
4107 West Spruce Street, Suite 200
Tampa, Florida 33607
http://live.oysterradio.com/