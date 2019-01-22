The City of Carrabelle will hold an open house and tour of the new City Hall at 1206 Hwy 98 East on Wednesday.
From 3 till 6 PM you can come out and see the new building before city workers move in.
It might be the only chance you get to see all of the space because once city administrators and the city police department move in there will likely be areas that will no longer be open to the public.
Ground breaking on the 5,300 square foot building was held in April of 2018.
Sperry and Associates out of Tallahassee handled the design, planning, and construction of the million dollar city hall with plenty of input from the city.
The project was substantially complete on October 25th and the City was issued a Certificate of Occupancy last week.
Plans are now underway to relocate City operations into the new building this Thursday and Friday with only limited administrative services available during this time.
Routine administrative services for all City departments will resume at the new location on Monday, January 28th.
Again, come out for the open house and tour of the new Carrabelle City Hall at 1206 Hwy 98 East this Wednesday from 3 till 6.
http://live.oysterradio.com/