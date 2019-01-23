Gulf Council Hosts Workshops on New Reporting Requirements for Charter and Headboat Vessels

January 24
Fish and Wildlife Research Institute
100 8th Ave SE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
(727) 896-8626.
January 28
Orange Beach Community Center
27235 Canal Road, Orange Beach, AL 36561
(251) 981-6629.
February 1
City of Destin Community Center
101 Stahlman Ave, Destin, FL, 32541
(850) 654-5184.
February 13
Mississippi Department of Marine Resources
1141 Bayview Ave, Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 374-5000.
February 14
Hale Boggs Federal Building
500 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 7013
(504) 589-7775.
February 25
Galveston Yacht Basin
715 N. Holiday Dr, Galveston, TX 77550
(409) 765-3000.
March 7
Harvey Government Center
1200 Truman Ave, Key West, FL 33040
(305) 295-4385.
March 11
Hyatt Place Fort Myers at the Forum
2600 Champion Ring Rd, Ft. Myers, FL 33905
(239) 418-1844.