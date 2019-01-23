Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Gulf Council Hosts Workshops on New Reporting Requirements for Charter and Headboat Vessels

Meeting Notice
January 18, 2019
 
Gulf Council and NOAA Fisheries Host For-Hire
Reporting Requirement Workshops
 
New reporting requirements will be implemented for federally permitted charter and headboat vessels in the Gulf of Mexico this year. Vessels will have to hail-out before taking a trip; complete an electronical report for each trip before offloading fish; and have a device permanently affixed to each vessel that, at minimum, archives vessel position and transmits that information to NOAA Fisheries.  
 
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council and NOAA Fisheries will be hosting workshops to inform for-hire operators about the new hail-out and electronic reporting requirements.
 
Meeting held on the following dates and locations will begin at 6 p.m. local time and should conclude by 8:00 p.m.:

 
January 24
Fish and Wildlife Research Institute
100 8th Ave SE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
(727) 896-8626.
 
January 28
Orange Beach Community Center
27235 Canal Road, Orange Beach, AL 36561
(251) 981-6629.
 
February 1
City of Destin Community Center
101 Stahlman Ave, Destin, FL, 32541
(850) 654-5184.
 
February 13
Mississippi Department of Marine Resources
1141 Bayview Ave, Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 374-5000.
February 14
Hale Boggs Federal Building
500 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 7013
(504) 589-7775.
 
February 25
Galveston Yacht Basin
715 N. Holiday Dr, Galveston, TX 77550
(409) 765-3000.
 
March 7
Harvey Government Center
1200 Truman Ave, Key West, FL 33040
(305) 295-4385.
 
March 11
Hyatt Place Fort Myers at the Forum
2600 Champion Ring Rd, Ft. Myers, FL 33905
(239) 418-1844.
About Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.     
