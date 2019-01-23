The AARP will offer free income-tax filing assistance at local libraries beginning on January the 31st.
The group will send tax preparers to help low and moderate income residents with tax issues of all kinds.
They will also be capable of filing your tax forms electronically.
The tax preparers are certified by the AARP and the IRS, and are up to date on all tax credits and other changes in the law.
The free tax service will be offered at the Carrabelle and Eastpoint branches of the Franklin County Public Library on Thursdays from 10 till 2.
The service will begin on January the 31st and continue through April the 11th.
Contact your local library to schedule and appointment.
You can reach the Eastpoint library at 670-8151 or the Carrabelle location at 697-2366.
