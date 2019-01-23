The St. George Island State Park is scheduled to open in March.
The State Park said it should open its gates to the public on March the 1st.
It has been closed since Hurricane Michael tore across our area last October.
The park suffered major damage from winds and strong storm surge which destroyed structures and buried roads under sand.
The tall dunes bordering the drive into the park absorbed much of the force of the hurricane, scattering sand and plants over the park.
Repair work has been going on ever since.
Both boat ramps, kayak rentals, group camping, primitive camping and the family campground will be open in early March.
The two large beach use areas, the East Slough Overlook Trail, and the East End Special Use Area will remain closed until additional repairs can be made.
The two beach use areas were hit especially hard by the storm and workers are still working on repaving portions of the main park drive to provide additional access in to the park.
