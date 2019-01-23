SGI resident applies to be Director of Cannabis for Florida Department of Agriculture

Eleven people have applied to be Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s newly-created Director of Cannabis, including one applicant from St. George Island who has been very active in the push for medical cannabis in Florida.
One of the applicants for the job is Josephine Krehl, of St. George Island, a social worker specializing in hospice care.
She has been a strong medical marijuana advocate for years and attended almost every legislative and court hearing on the issue.
According to the website “Florida Politics,” The Director of Cannabis position would oversee all of the different parts of the medical marijuana program that the Department of Agriculture oversees.
Much of the medical marijuana in Florida is overseen by the department of Health, but the Department of Agriculture could oversee “processing requirements” of marijuana for edible consumption.
http://live.oysterradio.com/