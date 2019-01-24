SGI Home Tour, Chef Sampler and Music events featured during February

|
8th Annual St. George Island Tour of Homes February 9 - benefits the St. George Lighthouse Seven distinctive homes will be featured during the eighth annual St. George Island Tour of Homes Saturday, February 9 from 10-4 pm (EST). The event, which benefits the St. George Lighthouse Association, will also include a tour of Cape St. George Lighthouse and Keeper’s House. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the Tour. Tour tickets are available online atwww.sgitourofhomes.com or at the Lighthouse Gift Shop on St. George Island. Learn more here.
St. George Light Full Moon Climb Feb. 19
Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse on Tuesday, February from 6-7:30pm. Light refreshments are served.
Salty Barkers Mardi Gras Pet Parade Feb. 23
The Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers invite you to join in the Apalachicola Barkus Parade on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 Riverfront Park in downtown Apalachicola, Florida 1:00pm. This year’s theme is "Furry Tails Do Come True" so we’ll be celebrating all the fun and frolic of traditional Mardi Gras. Come out and enjoy the furry family-friendly street parade and festival.
Habitat For Humanity Mardi Gras Feb. 23
Join the Franklin County Mardi Gras Festivities on February 23 as the Franklin County Habitat for Humanity hosts its annual Mardi Gras benefit celebration in Apalachicola. The group will host a Mardi Gras Dinner and Ball at Fort Coombs Armory starting at 6:30 pm.
Apalachicola's Historic Dixie Theatre Presents two Music Performances February 2, 9American Pie Revisited - Saturday, February 2, 8pm.American Pie Revisited will feature an interactive, multi-media, music performance celebrating the songs and pop culture of the late 60’s and early 70’s, performed by acclaimed singer and guitarist, John Reno. The show features both iconic photographs and videos of bygone days along with many tunes that are crowd favorite sing alongs.
Farmers Market February 9, 23 in Apalachicola
This Apalachicola local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties from 9am -1pm. For more info, click here.
FSU Marine Labs Hosts Spring Lecture Feb. 14
The FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory will be hosting a lecture on Smalltooth Sawfish, their population, and migration predictions on February 14 with Dr. Dean Grubbs.
February 23 History Talk Features Lighthouses, Dog Island and History of Carrabelle The Carrabelle History Museum will host this free program about the history of Carrabelle on Saturday, February 23, 10 am-12 pm at the Upstairs Meeting Room at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Avenue (US 98), Carrabelle, FL. At this season’s Speaker Series Program, hear about the history of the Forgotten Coast Lighthouses, history of Dog Island, and Native American history of Carrabelle. Details here.
37th Annual St. George Island Chili Charity Cookoff March 2
St. George Island will host its annual Charity Chili Cookoff and Auction March 2. Activities include a golf tournament, 5K Red Pepper Run, Chili Cook-off, Auction and the naming of Miss Chili Pepper and Mr. Hot Sauce. All proceeds benefit the Island Volunteer Fire Department and First Responder Unit. Click here to learn more.
Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Days March 8-10
The Camp Gordon Johnston Association and the WWII Museum celebrates the 24th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Days the weekend of March 8-9, 2019 in Carrabelle, FL. All veterans and their family, friends, and supporters are invited to Carrabelle for the public celebration March 9. Click here for details.
Above image shows GIs practice on a cargo net tower at the Amphibious Training Center, Camp Gordon Johnston. March 1, 1943. This is one of many pictures, exhibits and artifacts on display at the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum at Carrabelle Beach
23rd Annual Apalachicola Chef Sampler February 10
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce will host the 23nd Annual Forgotten Coast Chefs Sampler on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 6-9 pm. at the Fort Coombs Armory. Chefs from all over the Forgotten Coast will prepare their most creative dishes and local artists will decorate tables for the festive affair. Sample an array from area restaurants. For more information, click here.
Panhandle Players Present Murder at the Chapman February 8-9
Murder at the Chapman. A community theatre troupe is rehearsing an up-coming murder-mystery but what they don’t expect is for a real murder to happen. It is up to the remaining members of the cast and crew to figure out how the murder took place and who the killer is all while trying to keep from killing each other in the process. Tickets are available online: PanhandlePlayers.com or at the door. Performances are Friday and Saturday, February 8-9 at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m.
HCOLA History Festival Feb. 15-17H’COLA’s 16th Annual African-American History Festival will be held Feb. 15-17, 2019. This event is a celebration of African-American history, life, music and culture. This outdoor, family-oriented event is filled with varied artists and entertainers, children’s activities, arts, history, education, health & wellness and more. There will be live entertainment throughout the two day event. Admission is always free. The event is held in Apalachicola at Franklin Square 6th Street between Avenues L&M.
Annual Culture Crawl March 23The Carrabelle Culture Crawl, hosted by the Carrabelle Artists Association will be held on Saturday, March 23. The free celebration of art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Carrabelle, and will take place on from 11 am to 3 pm. For more information, click here.