The St. George Island State Park needs volunteers this weekend to help with cleanup efforts.
The State park has been shut down since Hurricane Michael hit the area last October but hopes to reopen this spring.
If you would like to help with the effort then come to the state park this Friday morning at 10 to help clean up the bayside shoreline.
Plan on meeting at the entrance to the park at 10AM.
They will supply the garbage bags.
Volunteers should wear closed toed shoes and bring their own gloves and your favorite trash pickers.
This volunteer opportunity is restricted to adults due to the potential for unknown hazards that may be found.
http://live.oysterradio.com/