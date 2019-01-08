The Mash Island Boat Ramp in Wakulla County closed on January the 7th.
The ramp will be closed from January 7th through July 1st for renovations as part of the Natural Resources Damage Assessment Program.
This project will improve recreation areas at the Mashes Sands Park including constructing observation platforms, boardwalks, and walking paths; improving the boat ramp area and picnic areas; renovating the parking area and the restroom facility; and constructing a canoe/kayak launch site.
The project is expected to cost about 1 and a half million dollars.
During the closure there will be a number of other ramps open in Wakulla County including Rock Landing, Levy Bay, Bottoms Road and Shell Point.
http://live.oysterradio.com/