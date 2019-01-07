FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

BUDDY is a 15 month old Boxer mix and a sweetheart. He still has a lot of puppy in him so definitely needs his exercise. He is strong on a leash but is making headway in that area. He will need follow up training after adoption. If you are looking for a social, playful and good looking dog to go on your new years' jog/walks, Buddy is a contender!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
