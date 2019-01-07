We Are Not Done Writing Our Story! - Mexico Beach E-Newsletter

|OUR STORY
Christmas was a different season here in Mexico Beach. Hurricane Michael gave us some rude treatment and seriously damaged our town. But when something very bad happens, it brings out the very best in people-and that's what we have seen. After the hurricane passed, we saw that the spirit of volunteerism is alive and thriving. Friends and residents have banded together to help each other and are working to restore our community.
The French philosopher Voltaire once remarked, "Life is a shipwreck, but we must not forget to sing in the lifeboats." We're not celebrating but we're pulling together to rebuild our little community and plan to be back (and even better) as quickly as possible. We had our annual Christmas tree lighting on the ninth of December; the mayor had everyone join hands and light the tree as a community, exemplifying that the community is strong!
Mexico Beach is not done writing our story-we still have many more pages to fill up in our beach journal. Stay connected with us as we pin memorable homecomings, business reopenings, and new "Welcome Home" mats being laid out for family and friends. We are Unforgettable!
|STONE CRAB BISQUE
|When the weather has you hunkered down, warm up with this delicious soup! We publish it with the compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).
INGREDIENTS
½ cup butter or margarine, divided
½ cup finely chopped onion
½ cup finely chopped bell pepper
2 green onions, finely chopped
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
8 ounces fresh mushrooms, chopped
¼ cup dry sherry
¼ cup all-purpose flour
2 cups milk
2 teaspoons salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon hot sauce
3 cups half-and-half
2 ½ cups stone crab claw meat (22 medium claws)
PREPARATION
Melt ¼ cup butter in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell pepper, green onions, and parsley. Cook, stirring constantly, for 5 minutes or until tender. Remove from pan and set aside. Melt remaining ¼ cup butter in Dutch oven over low heat. Add flour and stir until smooth. Cook 1 minute, stirring constantly, until thickened and bubbly. Add in onion mixture, salt, pepper, hot sauce, and half-and-half. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat and stir in crab claw meat. Simmer 5 minutes, stirring often. Add in sherry. Serve hot with bread and enjoy!
|FORTUNE COOKIE SAYINGS
With the New Year, we think of our resolutions and wonder what will happen this year. We might ask college professors or fortune tellers, but we think the best place to see suggestions for the next year is in fortune cookies. So we've collected a few quotes that were in cookies-and a few that should be in cookies!
Sayings in cookies:
—A closed mouth gathers no feet.
—A conclusion is simply the place where you got tired of thinking.
—A cynic is only a frustrated optimist.
—A fanatic is one who can't change his mind and won't change the subject.
—Do not mistake temptation for opportunity.
—The world may be your oyster, but it doesn't mean you'll get its pearl.
—Never forget a friend. Especially if he owes you money.
—Never wear your best pants when you go to fight for freedom.
—That wasn't chicken.
—There is no mistake as great as that of being always right.
Sayings that should be in cookies:
—Accept that some days you're the pigeon and some days you're the statue.
—Always keep your words soft and sweet, just in case you have to eat them.
—Don't fry bacon in the nude.
—Don't sweat the petty things and don't pet the sweaty things.
—If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door.
—The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age.
