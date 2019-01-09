The Wakulla County Veterans Services Office is Seeking Information of Fallen Veterans in Preparation of Memorial Day

Crawfordville, Florida – The Wakulla County Veterans Services Office is planning for the 2019 Memorial Day Ceremony that will take place on May 27, 2019. In preparation for the event, the Veterans Services Office is requesting information of fallen Veterans of Wakulla County.
Veterans Services requests that surviving family members of a fallen Veteran provide the Name, Rank, Branch of Service, and War Era to the Veterans Services Office. The information can be emailed tohross@mywakulla.com or by calling 926-1072. This information will be used to honor the fallen Veterans during this year’s Memorial Day Ceremony.
For additional information related to this story, please contact Harold Ross, Veterans Services Officer at (850) 926-1072.
http://live.oysterradio.com/