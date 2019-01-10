The Franklin County Humane Society is looking for help from the public.
The Humane Society had a very busy year, that includes rescuing animals after the Eastpoint wildfire and Hurricane Michael.
There was also a massive animal hoarding case in 2017 that required the group to rescue 56 cats and 18 dogs from Carrabelle.
Most of those animals required medical and behavioral treatment which hit the Humane Society budget pretty hard.
The Humane Society is asking for donations to help out.
Its easy to donate.
You can send a check to the Franklin County Humane Society at PO Box 417 in Eastpoint. The zip code is 32328.
You can also donate at the humane society website at www.forgottenpets.org using paypal.
You can also donate at any number of donation boxes they have at businesses around the county.
