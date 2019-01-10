Thursday, January 10, 2019
If you are looking for work, the Franklin correctional Institution in Carrabelle is hiring and the department of corrections is offering a 1000 dollar sign on bonus for new employees.
The bonuses are being offered at 20 facilities statewide, including the state prisons in Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties.
The bonuses will be given to new hires upon completion of the correctional officer certification through either FDC or certain state colleges.
To be eligible to work as a correctional officer you have to be 19 years old and have at least a GED.
If you are already certified in law enforcement you can start working full time immediately or get paid while you attend training to earn your certification.
Starting pay for a correctional officer is around 33,500 dollars a year.
To find out more about working at the state prison in Carrabelle, call 697-1331 or stop by the state prison on Highway 67 in Carrabelle.
