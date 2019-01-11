Along with the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), Volunteer Florida will recognize Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service
(January 21) as a day on
, not a day off
. We hope that all Floridians will join us and dedicate the day to helping their neighbors and bettering their communities.
Volunteerism can solve a wide range of problems. For example, you can build an accessibility ramp for a wheelchair-bound coworker, beautify the grounds at your child's school or pick up trash at a local park or beach.
If you want to develop your own service project, you can register it here and encourage others to join you. If not, you can search for one in your area and sign up here.
Show us how you'll be volunteering on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service – tag Volunteer Florida and use #MLKDay on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!