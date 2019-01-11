Taylor's Building Supply in Eastpoint has earned some National Recognition in the independent lumber and building materials industry.
Taylor’s is a full-service lumber and building materials dealer.
The company also features a home center with a broad range of home improvement and hardware products
LBM Journal, the leading magazine for the lumber/building material distribution industry, named Taylor’s its 2018 Dealer of the Year in the category of Sales Under $10 million dollars.
The award honors companies and their leaders who exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit by excelling at satisfying customers, embracing company improvements and successfully seeking out new business opportunities.
Ken fish, who owns the business with his wife Kim, said “Recognition like this is both a big surprise and an incredible honor,” adding that none of it would be possible without the work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the continued support of our customers and community.”
