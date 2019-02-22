A Rabies alert has been issued in Franklin and Gulf Counties.
The Gulf County health Department issued a rabies alert on Thursday the after they received confirmation of a rabid skunk in the Wewahitchka area.
The skunk was found off of County Road 381 in Wewahitchka.
The Franklin County Health Department issued an alert for Franklin County residents and visitors on Thursday after being made aware of a wild caught raccoon being kept as a pet.
The raccoon is a wild caught female that has been taken around the City of Apalachicola on a leash and harness and potentially into public establishments including bars, restaurants, and banks.
The raccoon is currently unavailable for rabies testing and an unknown number of individuals may have come into contact with the animal.
Due to possible exposure of rabies, the Franklin County Health Department is asking residents and visitors who may have been bitten or scratched by this or any other raccoon to seek care promptly.
You can call the health department at 653-2111 for more information.
Rabies is a fatal disease it can be spread through a bite or scratch or even through the saliva of an infected animal.
The health department is urging all pet owners to make sure their animals rabies shots are up to date.
Under Florida law dogs and cats over 4 months of age must be currently vaccinated for rabies by a licensed veterinarian.
An animal with an expired rabies certificate is “unvaccinated.”
An animal given their vaccine by a person other than a licensed veterinarian is also considered “unvaccinated.”
To avoid rabies, supervise your animals when they are outdoors. Don’t let pets “roam the neighborhood.”
Stay away from stray or wild animals! Do not touch dogs or cats that are not yours.
Never touch a bat and Never feed raccoons.
Raccoons are a high-risk rabies vector and feeding them diminishes their fear of humans and encourages them to frequent areas where they may come into contact with your family or pets.
