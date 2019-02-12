Area 1642 of the Apalachicola Bay will reopen to oyster harvesting on Wednesday.
Area 1642 is the conditionally approved winter east bar – it includes Cat Point and East Hole.
The area will reopen to Oyster harvesting at sunrise on Wednesday, it has been closed since December because of high river levels.
Its been over 60 days since oystermen have been able to work there.
State officials say water samples taken from the area show water quality is now suitable for oyster harvesting.
