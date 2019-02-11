County officials are moving forward on a plan to replace and repair the finger piers at Indian Creek in Eastpoint.
The piers are at the new boat ramp at Indian Creek.
The spaces are leased out to crabbers so they can park their boats and offload their catch.
The county was in the process of fixing those piers before Hurricane Michael hit our area last October and since then the project was pushed back because of bigger concerns.
Earlier this month the county commission voted to seek bids to replace the piers on the east side of the ramp.
The funding for the project is already budgeted.
