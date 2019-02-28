FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 28, 2019
Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park Reopens
~Following significant damage from Hurricane Michael, the park is now open for day use~
ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida Park Service hosted a ceremony celebrating the reopening of portions of Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park. The park is now open for day use following the impacts of Hurricane Michael, including the main beach area and campground.
The park experienced significant damage from Hurricane Michael due to flooding and storm surge, including impacts to the park's signature dunes. The dunes bordering the drive into the park absorbed much of the storm’s force, resulting in scattered sand and plants that buried roads and structures. The park’s pavilions remain closed, and trail access is limited.
“While the Panhandle still has a long road to recovery, we’re hopeful that the reopening of St. George can help restore a sense of normalcy in this community,” said DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein. “Thanks to the dedicated park staff and volunteers who were integral in helping us get back on our feet, visitors can once again enjoy this beautiful natural resource.”
Visitor safety remains paramount as response efforts continue. Florida State Parks staff continue to work as quickly as possible to finish remaining cleanup and repairs at impacted parks. Amenities and access to certain areas of the parks, including the campground and trails, may be limited until the work is completed.
“This is a day to celebrate,” said Florida State Parks Director Eric Draper. “The park reopening will draw visitors to St. George Island and give locals a place to relax and enjoy nature. I’m grateful for the staff and volunteers who worked so hard to make this happen.”
Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park
is a favorite destination for beachgoers and birdwatchers, offering year-round fishing, spectacular Gulf sunsets and the best stargazing in the Panhandle. Miles of undeveloped beaches on the barrier island provide the perfect setting for the park, which offers ample opportunities for sunbathing, swimming, canoeing, kayaking, boating, fishing, hiking, camping and nature study.
Of the 31 state parks impacted by the storm, only two parks remain closed. Learn more about visiting Florida State Parks.
