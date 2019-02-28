Thursday, February 28, 2019

Torreya State Park Campground Reopens

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 28, 2019

Torreya State Park Campground Reopens  

~Following significant damage from Hurricane Michael, the park is now open for day use and overnight accommodations~ 

BRISTOL, Fla. – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Florida Park Service hosted a ceremony today celebrating the reopening of the campground at Torreya State Park following the impacts of Hurricane Michael. The campground, which sits along the park’s iconic steep bluffs rising more than 150 feet above the Apalachicola River, offers 30 campsites with electric and water hookups, as well as restroom facilities.  
Torreya State Park, which experienced significant damage from Hurricane Michael – including downed trees and debris, and facility, boardwalk, road and trail damage – was partially reopened in December following weeks of cleanup and repair. 
"The reopening of the park's campground signifies that we are one step closer to recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Michael," said DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein. "I'm grateful for the many dedicated staff and volunteers who helped make this a reality."
Visitor safety remains paramount as response efforts continue. Florida State Parks staff continue to work as quickly as possible to finish remaining cleanup and repairs at impacted parks. Amenities and access to certain areas of the parks, including the campground and trails, may be limited until the work is completed.  
“It took enormous effort to get the park and campground reopened,” said Florida State Parks Director Eric Draper. “As the cleanup continues, this is a great opportunity to celebrate park staff’s hard work and progress. The reopened campground will draw overnight visitors who want to experience one of the most unique landscapes in Florida.”  
Torreya State Park is named for an extremely rare species of Torreya tree that grows only on the bluffs along the Apalachicola River. Now that the park has reopened, visitors can once again observe this amazing natural resource and arrange overnight accommodation options. 
Of the 31 state parks impacted by the storm, only two parks remain closed. Learn more about visiting Florida State Parks.  


