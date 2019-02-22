Dress your dogs up as their favorite fairy tale character and bring them to Apalachicola on Friday for the 9th annual Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade.
The Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers will hold their annual parade to raise money for area animal shelters and rescues starting at 11 o'clock Saturday.
This year’s theme is FURRY TAILS DO COME TRUE so dress up yourself and your pet as your favorite fairy tale, nursery rhyme or fantasy character and join the parade.
Festivities begin at 11 at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola; the parade starts at 1PM.
You can register to participate on the day of the parade at Riverfront Park.
Registration to walk in the parade is $5.00 per person or $20 per golf cart.
Pets are free.
Before and after the parade there will be live entertainment, dog agility demonstrations and performances by local dancers and second line groups.
There will also be a couple of mermaids, Doofy the rescue pelican and a fishy fashion show preview.
Plus there will be food, arts and crafts, and homemade dog products.
Get more informtion on-line at www.saltybarkers.com.
