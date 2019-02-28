CALENDAR ANNOUNCEMENT
Florida State Parks Weekend Happenings: March 1-3
~Visit a Florida State Park this weekend for exciting events and activities~
Florida's 175 state parks are the perfect places to explore, reconnect, try something new and make lasting memories with friends and families. Check out some of the exciting events and activities planned statewide this weekend, and visit a state park near you. Learn more about Florida State Parks
and monthly events
. Don't forget to share your adventures on social media using #FLStateParks.
Northeast O'Leno State Park
Saturday, March 2: Enjoy the natural beauty of the park and challenge yourself during the family-friendly Tortoise 5K Run
.
South
Highlands Hammock
Saturday, March 2: Participate in a competitive game of "Hike and Seek
," the park's annual geocaching event with 80 new caches.
Central
Silver Springs State Park
Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3: Enjoy all that Silver Springs has to offer, including glass bottom boat tours, at the 2019 Springsfest
.
SoutheastJohn D. MacArthur Beach State Park
Saturday, March 2: Bring the family for a day of live music, native plant vendors, kayaking and more during the annual Naturescaping
event.
Southwest
Dade Battlefield Historic State Park
Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3: Learn the history of military efforts and popular civilian culture during the park's World War II Weekend
.
