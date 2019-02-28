Thursday, February 28, 2019

Florida State Parks Weekend Happenings: March 1-3

CONTACT: DEP Press Office, 850.245.2112, DEPNews@dep.state.fl.us

~Visit a Florida State Park this weekend for exciting events and activities~

Florida's 175 state parks are the perfect places to explore, reconnect, try something new and make lasting memories with friends and families. Check out some of the exciting events and activities planned statewide this weekend, and visit a state park near you. Learn more about Florida State Parks and monthly events. Don't forget to share your adventures on social media using #FLStateParks. 
Oleno
Northeast O'Leno State ParkSaturday, March 2: Enjoy the natural beauty of the park and challenge yourself during the family-friendly Tortoise 5K Run.
Geocache
South
Highlands Hammock
Saturday, March 2: Participate in a competitive game of "Hike and Seek," the park's annual geocaching event with 80 new caches. 
Reenactment
Northwest
Natural Bridge Battlefield Historic State Park
Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3: Experience history come to life at the 154th anniversary and 42nd annual reenactment of the Battle of Natural Bridge.
Silver Springs
Central
Silver Springs State Park
Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3: Enjoy all that Silver Springs has to offer, including glass bottom boat tours, at the 2019 Springsfest
Mac Beach
SoutheastJohn D. MacArthur Beach State ParkSaturday, March 2: Bring the family for a day of live music, native plant vendors, kayaking and more during the annual Naturescaping event.
World War 2
Southwest
Dade Battlefield Historic State ParkSaturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3: Learn the history of military efforts and popular civilian culture during the park's World War II Weekend.

About Florida State Parks, Greenways and Trails 

The Florida Park Service is the proud recipient of three National Gold Medals for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management, making Florida America’s first three-time Gold Medal winner. The awards were received in 1999, 2005 and 2013 from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration and the National Recreation and Park Association.
Florida’s 175 state parks, trails and historic sites inspire residents and visitors with recreation opportunities and scenic beauty that help strengthen families, educate children, expand local economies and foster community pride. With nearly 800,000 acres, 100 miles of beaches and more than 1,500 miles of multi-use trails, residents and visitors should plan to visit soon and often to enjoy Florida’s natural treasures. Download the Florida State Parks Pocket Ranger® mobile app, available on iTunes and Android Market, to plan your trip and enhance your experience. For more information, visit www.FloridaStateParks.org.


