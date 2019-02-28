FWC's Fishing in the Know - March 2019

Chip Clovis with daughter Lucia Clovis and grandson Caleb Clovis and their Spanish mackerel catches, which were submitted to the Catch a Florida Memory
Commission meeting – February
Marine Fisheries items discussed
Information: The FWC Commission listened to public testimony on and discussed several marine fisheries management items at the Feb. 20-21 meeting in Gainesville.
Commission direction (a temporary rule change approved at the meeting):
- Spotted seatrout: The Commission directed staff to prohibit harvest of any spotted seatrout over 20 inches total length when fishing in state and federal waters from the Pasco-Hernando county line south to Gordon Pass in Collier County through May 10. This is a proactive change to conserve spotted seatrout impacted by a prolonged red tide. (Note: A different spotted seatrout draft proposal previously planned for the February 20-21 Commission meeting was delayed to a future Commission meeting).
Final public hearings (a final decision was made on these topics):
- Gulf red snapper (in the Gulf Council update presentation): The Commission set the 2019 Gulf red snapper season to open June 11 - July 12 (32 days), with a possible reopening on fall weekends if quota is available.
- Shore-based shark fishing: The Commission approved a proposal to increase survival of released sharks, improve information gathering about the fishery and address some stakeholders’ concerns about public safety related to the fishery. Some minor changes to the original proposal were also made, as noted below. Changes effective July 1, 2019 include:
- Creating a mandatory, no-cost, annual shore-based shark fishing permit. (CHANGE: This permit will be required for all shore-based shark anglers age 16 and older, including those 65 and older who are normally exempt from needing a fishing license.)
- CHANGE: Requiring those under 16 to take the educational requirement associated with the permit unless they are fishing with an adult who already holds the permit.
- Prohibiting chumming when fishing for any species from the beach.
- Requiring immediate release of prohibited shark species when fishing from the shore. (CHANGE: Requiring anglers to cut the leader, line or hook to prevent delaying release of prohibited species).
- Requiring that prohibited shark species remain in the water (when fishing from shore or from a vessel).
- Requiring the use of non-offset, non-stainless-steel circle hooks to target or harvest sharks when using live or dead natural bait (when fishing from shore and from a vessel).
- Requiring the possession/use of a device capable of quickly cutting the leader or hook when targeting sharks (when fishing from shore or a vessel).
- Defining beach, chumming and shore-based shark fisher (CHANGE: includes changes to how shore-based shark fisher is defined).
- Marine Life collection at Blue Heron Bridge dive site: The Commission approved a proposal that will conserve this unique and valuable snorkeling and diving area by prohibiting all collection of tropical aquarium species (Marine Life fishery) at the Blue Heron Bridge dive site in Palm Beach County. Effective April 1, 2019.
- Mullet rule cleanup (on the consent agenda): Effort to clarify, streamline and standardize mullet rule language.
- King mackerel (on the consent agenda): Federal consistency action that will maintain consistent king mackerel commercial vessel limits in Atlantic state and federal waters following pending changes to federal commercial vessel limits.
Draft regulation changes (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
- Bay scallops: The Commission set the 2019-only bay scallop season for Gulf County to be Aug. 16-Sept. 15. They also moved forward with the following proposed changes for 2020 and beyond that will be brought back before the Commission at its May meeting for a final public hearing:
- Setting the bay scallop season in state waters from Franklin through northwestern Taylor County and Levy, Citrus and Hernando counties to be July 1 through Sept. 24 each year.
- Setting the bay scallop season in state waters for Pasco County to start the third Friday in July and run 10 days each year.
- Setting the bay scallop season in state waters for Dixie County and the remaining portion of Taylor County to start June 15 and run through Sept. 10 each year.
- This proposal will include a reduced bag limit from the start of the season through June 30; with the regular bag limit beginning July 1.
- Setting the bay scallop season for Gulf County to be July 1 through Sept 24 for 2020 and beyond unless modified by Executive Order.
- Allow the direct transit of legally harvested bay scallops across areas that are closed to harvest.
For the 2019 seasons
, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Bay Scallops” under the “Crabs, Shrimp and Shellfish” tab.
Discussions (no regulation changes were made on these items):
- Federal Congressional update: A staff presentation on current legislative activity by Congress relating to fisheries and wildlife issues.
- Federal fishery management updates: The Commission discussed the outcomes of a recent meeting Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council and reviewed items on the agenda for the next South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting.
Links for more information:
Snook – Gulf
Season opens March 1
Information: The recreational harvest season for snook in Gulf state and federal waters (includes Monroe County and Everglades National Park) is slated to open March 1 in all areas except for state waters from the Pasco-Hernando county line south to Gordon Pass in Collier County. This area is catch-and-release only through May 10 due to impacts from red tide.
Link for more information:
Gray Triggerfish – Gulf
Recreational season opens March 1
Information: The recreational gray triggerfish season in Gulf state and federal waters will reopen to harvest March 1.
Link for more information:
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries topics including trap fisheries, shrimp, blackfin tuna and spotted seatrout.
Catch a Florida Memory Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards
Information: These three programs reward anglers and encourage them to target a diversity of species, decreasing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Anglers can join the new Triple Threat Club
and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and a chance to win a weekend getaway) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must have at least one application approved for each program to qualify.
Link for more information:
