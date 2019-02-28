FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Bulletin

Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.
FWC biologists with the Charlotte Harbor Fisheries Independent Monitoring (FIM) group have been sampling the Peace and Myakka Rivers for over 20 years. Seen here is a longnose gar, which is the third largest FIM biologists have ever caught in the Charlotte Harbor area, measuring in at 1159 mm or approximately 3.8 feet long!
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide timely information and guidanceto protect, conserve, and manage Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
