Florida State University will get nearly 8 million dollars in BP Oil spill money to help restore the wild oyster industry in the Apalachicola Bay and hopes that what they learn here will help oystering along the gulf coast.
Until recently, Apalachicola Bay accounted for approximately 10 percent of the nation’s Eastern oyster supply.
The oyster industry in Apalachicola collapsed in 2012 leading to a Commercial Fisheries Disaster Declaration from the U.S. Department of Commerce in 2013.
Florida has blamed Georgia for reducing the water flow from the river system that feeds the bay, and sued in the U.S. Supreme Court.
That case is still ongoing.
There are other issues that could also play a role in the bay's decline and thats wht FSU would like to look at.
The FSU Marine Lab in St. Teresa will use the 8 million dollars over 10 yearsto try to figure out what's gone wrong with the oysters and hopefully restore the industry.
The project would include a scientific investigation into what factor are actually damaging the oysters followed by the creation of a scientific plan to restore the bay.
The 8 million dollars in Triumph Gulf Coast money would pay for about 75 percent of the costs, while FSU will contribute $1.5 million toward the project.
The project was endorsed by the Franklin County Commission and it was approved unanimously by the Triumph Gulf Coat Board.
If you would like to see the proposal for yourself, it is on-line at www.myfloridatriumph.com
https://www.myfloridatriumph.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/69-Summary-of-Grant-Award-Agreement-FSU-Oyster-Hatchery-A3369410xA3759.pdf
