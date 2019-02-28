VISIT FLORIDA announced this week that nearly $860,000 has been awarded to communities impacted by Hurricane Michael to promote tourism to the area.The grants were awarded to the Panama City Community Development Council, the Panama City Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, as well as the Tourism Development Councils of Gulf, Jackson and Washington counties.
The funding was requested by local tourism development boards and will benefit their targeted marketing efforts as they continue to rebuild and recover from Hurricane Michael.
The Gulf county Tourist Development council will get 250 thousand dollars through the grants.
VISIT FLORIDA President and CEO Dana Young said “We are glad to provide this important funding to our local partners because they clearly understand what it takes to bring visitors back to their communities.”
She added that VISITFLORIDA will continue to find ways to support the Panhandle’s recovery from Hurricane Michael.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment