The Real Florida℠ Connection - Parks Connect Us to the Past

A Message From Parks Director Eric Draper
I’m reading “The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea” by Jack Davis. It’s a great book, but as I read more I realized something — I know much less about Florida history than I thought. My realization made me want to challenge myself to do a better job of learning about Florida and sharing the stories of people and places from the past.
My favorite way to learn about history is by seeing, doing and listening. There are terrific museums in state parks, but also hidden ruins and reenactments of bustling Union Army camps. There are magnificent storytellers who can take you back in time. There are grand forts, stories from everyday life on the farm and tales of perseverance and courage. There are relics from the golden age of roadside attractions. You can see the place that inspired one of our best storytellers and explore the secluded home of an eccentric religious sect. The Florida Folk Festival, one of the best state park events of the year, is happening this May. The Festival is a three-day celebration of crafts, stories and food passed down through the generations. Who says history can't be delicious?
This message reaches you as we transition from African American History Month to Women’s History Month. I have enjoyed looking through the Florida Memory collection of photos, videos and stories about women’s history. Right now, there are so many great opportunities to connect with our past. Many libraries and universities are hosting events, and you can check out the state park events page for guided tours and reenactments near you. Join me and challenge yourself to learn and share something new about history.
FWC, FPS Partners in Protecting Parks
FWC officer Terrynce Bing talks with campers during a routine patrol.
Florida Park Service rangers and park managers work closely with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers every day to make sure that visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience in Florida State Parks.
“State parks are certainly one of our top enforcement priorities,” said Colonel Curtis Brown, director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement. “Our officers strive to foster close collaborative relationships with park personnel across the state. We want to have an open line of communication so we can assist with any issues that require law enforcement.”
An FWC officer was recently honored for his outstanding service to state park visitors and staff. Investigator Terrynce Bing was recognized as the Florida Park Service’s FWC Officer of the Year. FWC officers like Bing are responsible for protecting Florida’s natural resources, including fish, wildlife and the environment, while ensuring a safe atmosphere for recreation.
Bing has a personal connection to Florida State Parks. He began his career in public service as a park ranger 35 years ago. He went on to serve with the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Park Police and now with the FWC Division of Law Enforcement.
“I consider state parks to be one of my primary enforcement zones,” Bing said. “Working to provide a safe environment for everyone to enjoy our great state parks is very fulfilling for me personally. I’m humbled by the honor that I received and look forward to continuing my work.”
FWC also provides patrol and law enforcement services to 13 million acres managed by DEP's Division of State Lands and Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection along with the Florida Forest Service and theFlorida Division of Historical Resources.
Celebrating Santos
Wayne Little, left, straightens a historic site marker while Jimmie Little talks about the fish market his grandfather owned in the community of Santos, FL. (John Singley/Ocala Star-Banner)
The Historic Santos Celebration brings former residents, descendants and other community members together to celebrate the legacy and heritage of a unique Florida community during African-American History Month.
A small, predominantly African-American agricultural community south of Ocala, Santos lay in the path of the Cross Florida Ship Canal, a Great Depression-era attempt to link the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean with a canal across Central Florida.
Supporters of the canal project hoped that it would improve Florida’s economy. However, the project forced many Santos residents to sell or abandon their property to make way for the canal. In the mid-1930s, the state demolished many of the buildings in the center of the town. The canal plans displaced residents and the heart of a thriving community that supported Baptist and Methodist churches, a school, a general store, produce markets and three “juke joint” dance-halls.
The Cross-Florida Ship Canal was never completed, and the land acquired for the canal later became the Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway. The Historic Santos Recreation Area, where the celebration takes place, is on the site where the town once stood. Historical markers and exhibits show visitors how people in the close-knit community spent their days. During the annual celebration, local historians conduct tours to different landmarks, such as the location of the old fish market.
"Not much is left of this once thriving community, so this celebration is a way to never forget its history," event organizer Vivian Kiner-Corley said.
The 16th Annual Historic Santos Celebration featured a softball game that recalled the town’s heritage as a stop on the southeastern Negro League baseball circuit. Participants enjoyed games, barbecue and a dessert-making contest. The celebration is presented by the Santos Historical Committee on the last Saturday in February every year.
Buried History Revealed
Before it became a park, St. Andrews State Park was home to a military base. In October 2018, storm surge from Hurricane Michael exposed the remains of a large artillery turret that was active during World War II.
A photograph taken soon after Hurricane Michael shows part of the exposed artillery turret. Erosion has since revealed significantly more of the installation
Two turrets were built at the park in 1943 to repel German submarines.According to Park Services Specialist David Morris, the guns were never fired. About 50 soldiers were stationed in the area.
“A lot of our stuff is surfing, fishing and people going to the beach,” Morris told the Panama City News Herald. “For us, this is a great opportunity to talk about the historical significance of the park.”
Although the newly exposed turret provides an interesting glimpse into the past, it’s better for it to remain buried. Exposure to the elements may corrode and damage the structure. Park staff are determining the best ways to protect it for the future. The park's second turret is visible year-round.
Although St. Andrews State Park sustained impacts from Hurricane Michael, the park is open and now welcoming visitors for day use and camping thanks to the hard work of park staff and volunteers.
Right Whales at Sebastian Inlet
A female right whale and her calf. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, taken under NOAA research permit # 15488)
The fifth North Atlantic right whale calf of the season was recently spotted by volunteers at Sebastian Inlet State Park. The right whale is one of the most imperiled whale species in the world.
Right whales migrate south to Florida’s Atlantic Coast during winter to give birth. The coastal waters off Florida and Georgia are the only known calving area for North Atlantic right whales. These waters are designated as right whale critical habitat by the National Marine Fisheries Service. Right whales are typically sighted off Florida between November and April.
Calves nurse for up to two years and travel alongside their mothers for 10 years. As summer approaches, right whales will migrate north to feed off the coast of New England and the Canadian Maritimes.
If you see a right whale, call 877-WHALE-HELP, or 877-942-5343 to report its location. Reporting right whale sightings will help scientists protect these gentle giants.
Find an Adventure at a Florida State Park!
| Florida SpringsFest
March 2-3
This two-day event at Silver Springs State Park features glass bottom boat tours, canoe and kayak rentals, plus music, entertainment, guest speakers, scientists, artists, activists and others that care about Florida's springs.
|Santos Fat Tire Festival
March 8-10
Florida's best bike bonanza! Featuring free demos, skill clinics, bike stunt shows and a manufacturers' expo open to the public.
Women's History Month - Special Public Tour
March 14
Explore Koreshan Historic State Park with a tour guide dressed in period costume and learn about the unique role women played in the Koreshan Unity Settlement.
Florida Tales
March 25
Join expert storytellers at Myakka River State Park for a great night of camaraderie and tradition. On colder nights, stories are told over a crackling campfire. Bring snacks and smiles!
