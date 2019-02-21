Franklin County is seeking money from Triumph Gulf Coast for a new fuel delivery system at the airport in Apalachicola.
County staff is working on a pre-application for 920 thousand dollars in Triumph funding for the project.
The Apalachicola airport was the only airport able to deliver fuel after Hurricane Michael for an area between Tallahassee and almost Pensacola.
And while everything worked well, it could have been otherwise because of the age of the fuel farm.
The county will now seek $920K of TRIUMPH funds with a match of $150K from Department of Transportation for a back-up generator for the fuel farm.
County RESTORE coordinator Alan Pierce said the TRIUMPH Board seems eager to provide assistance to the airport since it played a key role in the region’s hurricane recovery, so now is the time to act.
County staff plans to submit the pre-application as soon as possible.
