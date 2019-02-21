Thursday, February 21, 2019
Franklin county's habitat for humanity group will host its annual Mard Gras ball this Saturday at the Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola.
This is the 16th year of the event which raises money to build affordable homes for Franklin County residents in need.
Proceeds from this year's event will help fund the construction of the 6th habitat home in Franklin County.
The event includes a glamorous dress up ball, dinner, a dance contest and Silent Auction!
Live music will be provided by Tony Partington.
Ticket are $50 each and with that you get to pick out a special mardi gras mask.
You can get your tickets today by calling habitat for Humanity at 653-3113.
They are also available at Cat Pointe Music and at the law office of Christie Branch Banks in Eastpoint or at Peoples South Bank or the Chamber of Commerce in Apalachicola.
They will also be available at the door on the night of the event.
Doors open at 5:00 – the dinner starts at 6:30.
