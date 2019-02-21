This year's red snapper season has been set.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved a Gulf red snapper season to run from June 11 through July 12th.
There could also be a fall season if quota is staill available.
This season would apply to those fishing from private recreational vessels in state and federal waters and to charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only.
For-hire operations that do not have a federal reef fish permit must get the State Gulf Reef Fish Charter designation on their license.
