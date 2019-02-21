Volunteers are needed for a cleanup event in the Apalachicola National forest in Leon County this Saturday.
This year’s forest cleanup starts at 8:00 a.m., on Forest Road 305 off of Rivers Road.
Volunteers must pre-register at the event web site www.forestcleanup.org.
The event is sponsored by Leon County, the Forest Edge Neighborhood and various forest user groups.
Lunch will be provided free from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. for all volunteers.
Participants are encouraged to wear appropriate outdoor clothing and closed toe shoes; bring water, sunscreen, insect repellant and rain gear depending on weather conditions.
