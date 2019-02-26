Mosquitoes are getting busy early this year

While February is not supposed to be one of the months you need to worry about mosquitoes, this year is different.
Mosquito control began spraying in the county this week because of complaints that mosquitoes are out in force.
Mosquitoes are more than just annoying; they can also be deadly because some carry viruses known as arboviruses.
Arboviruses include the West Nile virus which began showing up in the US in 1999.
They can even carry eastern equine encephalitis, and some more exotic diseases like dengue and zika.
The best way to prevent exposure of people and animals to those viruses is to simply avoid exposure to mosquitoes, especially at dawn and in the early evening when mosquitoes are most active.
Long pants and long sleeved shirts can help protect you, as can removing any standing water from your property.
Mosquito repellants are also effective in protecting against mosquito bites.
You can also minimize the effects of mosquitoes by removing their breeding areas. Mosquitoes need standing water to breed, so you can make it harder on them by removing all sources of standing water from your property, including old tires.
Replace birdbath water often, and if you have a boat, make sure to check the tarp for water.
Cleaning gutters and drainage ditches and fixing leaking outdoor faucets can also remove prime mosquito breeding sites.
And if you have any mosquito questions , call the Franklin County Mosquito control at 670- 8730.
