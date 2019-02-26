|
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
February 25, 2019
VISIT FLORIDA Announces $860K to Promote Tourism in Communities Affected by Hurricane Michael
Tallahassee, Fla.— VISIT FLORIDA announced today that more than $858,000 has been awarded to communities impacted by Hurricane Michael to promote tourism to their area. These grants have been awarded to the Panama City Community Development Council, the Panama City Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Tourism Development Councils of Gulf, Jackson and Washington counties. The funding was requested by these local tourism development boards and will benefit their targeted marketing efforts as they continue to rebuild and recover from Hurricane Michael. This week, VISIT FLORIDA President and CEO Dana Young will be in Northwest Florida meeting with tourism leaders and small businesses owners who were impacted by the storm.
“Part of VISIT FLORIDA’s mission is to help our communities when they need it the most. We are glad to provide this important funding to our local partners because they clearly understand what it takes to bring visitors back to their communities,” said VISIT FLORIDA President and CEO Dana Young. “Our organization will continue to find ways to support the Panhandle’s recovery from Michael, and we appreciate Governor DeSantis’ leadership in the recovery efforts.”
|Tourism Development Council
|Grant Funding Awarded
|Panama City Community Development Council, Inc.
|$250,000
|Panama City Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau
|$250,000
|Gulf County Tourist Development Council
|$250,000
|Jackson County Tourist Development Council
|$60,000
|Washington County Tourist Development Council
|$48,000
|$858,000
No comments:
Post a Comment