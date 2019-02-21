SGI Chili Cookoff, Ribs & Tribute to Veterans in March

|
37th Annual St. George Island Chili Charity Cookoff March 2
St. George Island will host its annual Charity Chili Cookoff and Auction March 2. Activities include a golf tournament, 5K Red Pepper Run, Chili Cook-off, Auction and the naming of Miss Chili Pepper and Mr. Hot Sauce. All proceeds benefit the Island Volunteer Fire Department and First Responder Unit. Click here to learn more.
Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cook Off March 16
The 18th Annual Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cookoff will be held at the fire house in Eastpoint located at the corner of 6th Street and CC Land Road, one block north of US Hwy 98 on March 16. Click here to learn more.
Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Days March 8-10
The Camp Gordon Johnston Association and the WWII Museum celebrates the 24th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Days the weekend of March 8-9, 2019 in Carrabelle, FL. All veterans and their family, friends, and supporters are invited to Carrabelle for the public celebration March 9. Click here for details.
In conjunction with the Camp Gordon Johnston event, the Museum will host a Dice Run fund raiser to support the museum. During this fun event, participants will drive to checkpoints, rolling dice at each stop. At the end of the day, participants with the highest and lowest combined rolls win prizes. All types of vehicles (motorcycles, cars, classic cars and trucks) are welcome to participate in this fun activity. Click for details.
St. George Light Full Moon Climb March 20
Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse on Wednesday, March 20 from 7:30-9 pm. Light refreshments are served.
Apalachicola's Historic Dixie Theatre Presents The Curry's CD Release “This Side of the Glass”The Currys will deput the release of their latest CD, "This Side of the Glass" on Thursday, March 7, 8 -10 pm at the Historic Dixie Theatre in Apalachicola. The Currys are a home-grown folk-rock trio born and bred in the Florida panhandle. Incorporating elements of country, bluegrass, blues, and rock, The Currys’ music showcases tight vocal harmonies, thoughtful songwriting, and a strong emphasis on rollicking live performance. They've been featured on PBS, toured Ireland, guest starred during the headlining set of the 60th Florida Folk Fest, and collected a full back-up band. The Currys have a well stocked library of original songs including an eponymous EP and three full length studio albums.
Apalachicola Hosts Art & Wine Walk April 6
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber will host its annual Artwalk on April 6 from 11-6 pm. Art in all forms will be woven in and around downtown Apalachicola where artists will show, sell and demonstrate their talents. The festivities are combined with a wine tasting at from 1-4pm. Afterwards area chefs will prepare dishes at their restaurants pared with special wines. Click here for details.
SGI Paint-out April 7-13
St. George Island will be the site of a seven-day plein-air event April 7-13. The Paint Out will feature plein air artists, workshops, meet and greet events, opening receptions and opportunities to purchase and commission artwork. Click here for details.
Antique Boat & Car Show April 20
Apalachicola will host its annual Apalachicola Antique & Classic Boat & Car Show on Saturday, April 20. Come to Riverfront Park in Apalachicola to see many Antique & Classic Vessels, Workboats and Runabouts. Fiberglass, Wood and Aluminum as well as Motor Displays Boat building demonstrations will be on Display. Click here for details.
Carrabelle Riverfront Festival April 27-28
Carrabelle will host its 29th annual Carrabelle Riverfront Festival on Friday and Saturday, April 26-27. The festival will be held on Marine Street along the riverfront and arts and crafts, seafood, pet parade, live music, maritime exhibits, a fishy fashion show, food booths, a childrens' zone and even a classic car show. Click here for details.
SGI BrewFest April 27
The SGI Brewfest is a one-day beer tasting festival to promote the appreciation of craft beer. All proceeds benefit the Franklin County Humane Society. 2019 with be our 4th year. This year's event features an even broader selection of amazing craft beers, friendly faces and furry friends. Click here for details
Panhandle Players Present "Dial M For Murder" March 22-24.
From the writer and director of “Murder at the Gibson” comes “Murder at the Chapman,” a satire on community theatre life. The play will be presented at the Chapman Auditorium in historic Apalachicola. Click here for details.
Apalachicola Historical Society Hosts Oyster King Author March 16
The Apalachicola Historical Society will host a talk by James Hargrove, author of "The Oyster King" on Saturday March 16 at 4 pm. The event will be at the historic Raney House in Apalachicola.
Annual Culture Crawl March 23The Carrabelle Culture Crawl, hosted by the Carrabelle Artists Association will be held on Saturday, March 23. The free celebration of art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Carrabelle, and will take place on from 11 am to 3 pm. For more information, click here.
Farmers Market March 9, 23 in Apalachicola
This Apalachicola local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties from 9am -1pm. For more info, click here.
FSU Marine Lab Hosts Talk on Hurricanes and Climate March 14
The FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory will be hosting a lecture on Hurricanes and Climate on Thursday, March 14.
