St. George Island state park to hold a re-opening ceremony on Thursday

“St. George Island State Park is reopening on Friday March 1st. After being closed for the last five months due to damages sustained during Hurricane Michael, the staff is ready to welcome both campers and day-use visitors once again. There is still a long road to recovery to get back to conditions before the storm, but the park staff is working tirelessly to restore the park. There will be a grand re-opening ceremony on Thursday, February 28th at 10:00 AM at the entrance to the park. After the ceremony, visitors will be allowed to drive through the park once again. Please remember to observe the posted speed limits as there is still construction activity that is occurring and nesting shorebird activity has already commenced. Areas that will not be opened back up due to safety concerns will be the East End Special Use Area, Sugar Hill beach Use Area, the pavilions at East Slough Beach Use Area. The family campground, primitive and group camping areas will be open and reservations can be made at ReserveAmerica.com. “
