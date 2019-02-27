Media Advisory: Feb. 27, 2019
Florida Park Service to Celebrate Re-opening of Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park
~Following significant impacts from Hurricane Michael, park re-opens for day use~
WHAT: Re-opening Ceremony
WHEN: Feb. 28, 2019
10 a.m. EST
WHERE: Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park
1900 E. Gulf Beach Drive
St. George Island, FL 32328
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Florida Park Service is hosting a ceremony celebrating the re-opening of Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park for day use following the impacts of Hurricane Michael. Florida State Parks Director Eric Draper will be in attendance and will speak to the park’s recovery efforts. Additionally, free admission will be offered to all visitors tomorrow.
The park, which experienced significant damage from Hurricane Michael due to flooding and storm surge, is a favorite destination for beachgoers, birdwatchers, year-round fishing, spectacular Gulf sunsets and the best stargazing in the Panhandle. With the park’s reopening, visitors can once again enjoy this amazing natural resource.
No comments:
Post a Comment