The State/FEMA disaster recovery center in Port St. Joe, which was scheduled to close Tuesday will now remain open until further notice.
The center, which opened January the 31st, is located in the Port St. Joe Fire Department, 404 Williams Ave., Port St. Joe
The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Disaster survivors may visit the center for face-to-face assistance with their application, to clarify any issues, have their questions or concerns addressed and to be referred to partner agencies as needed.
